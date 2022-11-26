NFL Fines Raiders’ Davante Adams For Conduct Toward Official

The NFL has taken action and dug into the pockets of Las Vegas Raiders wideout Davante Adams.

During the Raiders 22-16 victory over the Denver Broncos in Week 11, Broncos safety Justin Simmons collided with Adams, making contact with Adams’ neck and head area, which resulted in an incomplete pass with 5:03 remaining in the third quarter.

Adams, who was justifiably upset after the play due to the officials failing to take notice with no flag thrown, shouted at back judge Dino Paganelli. That earned Adams a flag for unsportsmanlike conduct, however, the consequences didn’t end there.

“The NFL fined Raiders WR Davante Adams $29,785 for unsportsmanlike conduct — abusive language towards an official in last week’s (win) over the Broncos,” NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Saturday. “Adams was upset about a no-call for a hit by Justin Simmons, who was fined $15,914 for unnecessary roughness on the play.”

Adams finished the contest racking up seven receptions off 13 targets, totaling 141 yards with two touchdowns for the third time in 10 games played this season. The cherry on top for Adams came with one of his two touchdowns serving as the game-winner, connecting with quarterback Derek Carr on a 35-yard pass with 8:25 in overtime to end the game.

Considering Adams was questionable going into the contest due to an abdomen injury, which limited the 29-year-old veteran’s participation at practice during the days prior, the reaction was understandable.