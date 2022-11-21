NFL Insider Debunks Rumor On Why Raiders Haven’t Fired Josh McDaniels

The Raiders have been a disappointment through Week 11, and it has led many to question if Josh McDaniels’ days are numbered.

Las Vegas owner Mark Davis backed his head coach and star players like Derek Carr and Davante Adams have also supported the former New England Patriots offensive coordinator.

But Los Angeles Times reporter Bill Plaschke threw out the notion the Raiders were “cash-poor” and that was why McDaniels has kept his job as long as he has. McDaniels is in the first year of a four-year contract with Las Vegas. It’s unclear how much money he’s owed this season and beyond. Furthermore, there are no details on how much money Vegas would have to pay McDaniels should it fire him before his contract ends.

It’s likely why one NFL Media insider flat out denied the validity of this idea.

“The money, that was wrong. The money’s fine,” Ian Rapoport told Pat McAfee on the “Pat McAfee Show” on Monday. “They’re not going to fire him. The money’s fine.”

The Raiders improved to 3-7 after beating the Denver Broncos on Sunday, but the team still has glaring problems. McDaniels was brought in as an offensive mind, but Las Vegas’s offense ranks 26th in dropback success rate.

There is certainly relief for the Raiders after breaking their three-game losing streak and winning their first one-score game, but they will have to travel to Seattle to take on the Seahawks in Week 12.