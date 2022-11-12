NFL Insider Provides Insight On Status Of Bills Quarterback Josh Allen

Josh Allen appeared to be in line to miss Sunday’s matchup against the Vikings, but a new report may provide optimism for Bills fans.

The Buffalo quarterback is listed questionable with an elbow sprain, and it seemed like Allen would not play against Minnesota. The 26-year-old’s injury reportedly is seen as short-term, despite initial fears of the severity of the injury, but many NFL fans expected Case Keenum to be the starter and in line to get a little revenge against his former team — the 34-year-old led the Vikings to the NFC Championship in his lone season in Minnesota during the 2017-18 season.

But the Bills reportedly did not elevate Matt Barkley from the practice squad, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. Buffalo will enter Sunday with two quarterbacks on the active roster, which likely means Allen is set to start.

“#Bills QB Josh Allen is able to grip a football and he did some throwing on Friday,” Rapoport tweeted. “That gave enough confidence to proceed without elevating Matt Barkley from the practice squad and put Allen in line to play against the #Vikings despite an elbow sprain.”

Of course, the Bills would prefer their star quarterback to start. Buffalo enters Week 10 with a 6-2 record, with the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets not far behind at 6-3. The New England Patriots are at the bottom of the AFC East but only with a 5-4 record. Allen will be needed to help keep Buffalo atop of the division.

It also makes the matchup much more difficult for the Vikings, who enter Week 10 at 7-1. And despite only being limited in practice Friday, the Bills are not likely to slow down their heavy pass attack if they feel Allen is suitable enough to start.