NFL Insider Suggests Second-Half Wish For Mac Jones, Patriots

Had it not been for consistently strong defensive play and solid contributions from special teams, the Patriots might already be looking ahead to next season.

New England is very fortunate to be sitting at 5-4 entering its Week 10 bye when you consider how poorly its offense played for the most part in the first half of the season. Being forced to make a change at quarterback obviously didn’t help the situation, but the Mac Jones-led unit largely has looked anemic since Week 1.

The Patriots can’t afford to keep stringing together underwhelming offensive performances if they want to reach the NFL playoffs. That’s why Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer argued New England should wish for a streamlined offensive identity in the second half.

“The Patriots have been chasing it for six months,” Breer wrote. “They’ve thrown a lot of stuff at the wall through nine games. I think last week and this week you saw the answer start to emerge — with coaches giving Mac Jones more chain-moving layups along the way.”

Fortunately for New England, it appears to have a prudent field general in Jones. After the Patriots’ Week 9 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Foxboro, the sophomore signal-caller acknowledged the lingering offensive issues and explained how they can be fixed. Vying for those corrections could be how Jones and company spend the bulk of their bye week.

And after the brief hiatus, a rematch with the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium in Week 11 would be as good of a time as ever for the Patriots to trot out an improved offense.