NFL Rumors: ‘Big Update’ On Odell Beckham Jr. Timeline For Return

Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly is close to full health, and now it’s expected NFL teams are going to make a full-fledged pursuit of the free-agent wide receiver.

Beckham, who tore his ACL during Super Bowl LVI in mid-February, is amid rehab and his personal desires prompted him to hold off on signing with a team earlier in the season. FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer on Sunday offered a “big update” on Beckham, whose timeline has developed more into focus.

“Big update here because Odell Beckham, I have learned, will be ready and cleared by the end of this week. Full clear, no limitations at all,” Glazer said on FOX pregame coverage Sunday afternoon. “And after that, it’s just up to a team to get his conditioning up and then obviously get the playbook down.

“And then you say, ‘OK, well who’s going to be in it for Odell and who’s Odell going to want to go with?’ That’s probably going to be a team who can go win a ring right now. I know Von Miller’s trying to get him up there to Buffalo, a team like San Francisco, the Dallas Cowboys and he still has some love for the Rams. But big update: Odell should be fully cleared by the end of this week.”

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Sunday that Beckham Jr. “firmly” is on the Cowboys’ radar. The Kansas City Chiefs also have been labeled as a “strong contender” for Beckham Jr. with the Bills involved in speculation.

When pressed about how long it might be before a team makes the move for OBJ., Glazer’s confidence spoke volumes.

“I think there’s going to be a big bidding war for Odell,” Glazer said.