NFL Rumors: Packers Made First-Round Offer For Star Wideout

Ultimately, the Green Bay Packers did not add any pass-catchers for quarterback Aaron Rodgers ahead of the NFL trade deadline. But it wasn’t due to lack of trying.

According to reports which surfaced Sunday morning, the Packers pursued wideouts Chase Claypool and DJ Moore along with tight end Darren Waller. FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer, though, followed up with a nugget regarding Green Bay’s offer to the Carolina Panthers in hopes of acquiring Moore.

Green Bay offered Carolina a first-round pick for the talented wideout, Glazer reported ahead of the Week 9 slate. That’s a price that’s obviously nothing to scoff at.

“They were in it. And everybody thought they tried to do nothing, but they were actually in it,” Glazer said of the Packers on FOX pregame coverage. “They traded to go out there and get Chase Claypool. They offered, from what I’m told, up to a one (first-round pick) for DJ Moore in Carolina. And also tried with the Raiders with Darren Waller, which is interesting because he just signed a new contract. But no, they tried to give Aaron Rodgers some weapons.”

Other reports shared the Panthers made Moore off-limits after dealing both receiver Robbie Anderson and running back Christian McCaffrey.

The development comes after NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported the Packers offered a second-rounder for Claypool, but the Pittsburgh Steelers ultimately dealt the wideout to the Bears for Chicago’s second-rounder.

One way or the other, the 3-5 Packers now have to move forward with what they have as Green Bay tries to contend for a postseason berth in the wide open NFC.