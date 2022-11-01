NFL Trade Deadline Tracker: Latest Rumors, Analysis For Each Deal

9 a.m.: A couple of early updates on a pair of AFC skill-position players.

Pro Football Focus’ Doug Kyed followed up ESPN’s Adam Schefter’s report about interest in Colts running back Nyheim Hines, saying the Rams and Bills were both among the teams showing interest in Hines. That’s in addition to the Eagles, who reportedly have had interest in the past. ESPN’s Stephen Holder also reported the likelihood of a Hines trade is high.

Kyed also reported the Patriots might be looking to offload some salary ahead of the deadline. One (potentially surprising) team to watch: the Chicago Bears. According to Kyed, the Bears have called to check in on bourne, but it sounds like New England might not be willing to move the veteran receiver.

8 a.m.: The NFL trade season got an early start and should come to a crescendo Tuesday with the 4 p.m. ET trade deadline.

We’ve already seen a flurry of activity in the days and weeks leading up to Tuesday. We’ve seen a pair of former first-round picks moved in the last week, with the Chicago Bears trading linebacker Roquan Smith, a top-10 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, to the Baltimore Ravens. Last week, the New York Giants shipped 2020 first-round pick Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs to bolster their receiver room. Yet, no move has been as big as the Carolina Panthers’ decision to offload superstar running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers on Oct. 20. All he did in his second game with the Niners was run for a touchdown, catch a touchdown and throw for a touchdown in the same game.

As for who’s left to be moved Tuesday, the most robust market appears to be running back. New Orleans Saints playmaker Alvin Kamara could be the most impactful player moved, but it sounds like his preference is to stay in The Big Easy. Meanwhile, Kareem Hunt — fresh off a relatively quiet performance in the Browns’ Monday night win — is “down for whatever” and could be a cheaper alternative to Kamara.

What exactly can we expect for Tuesday, though? Well, deadlines might spur action, but recent history tells us we’ve seen most of the activity already. ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Tuesday morning tweeted a graphic breaking down NFL trades since 2012. There have been 20 deadline-day deals since 2012 for an average of two per year, not including 2022. In the same stretch, there were 47 deals in the week leading up to the deadline.