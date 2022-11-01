NFL Trade Rumors: This Team Called Patriots About Kendrick Bourne

One Patriots position group reportedly has been drawing significant attention around the NFL as the trade deadline nears.

New England has seen all of its active wide receivers — save for rookie Tyquan Thornton — mentioned in trade rumors in the lead-up to Nov. 1. The most consistent names have been Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne, who both have failed to make a consistently positive impact in New England in their second season with the organization.

In a column published Tuesday, less than 12 hours before the league’s trading window closes, Pro Football Focus’ Doug Kyed reported on a potential landing spot for Bourne, who would clear $2.5 million in salary cap space for the Patriots if dealt.

“The Chicago Bears are among the teams who have called New England about Bourne’s availability in a trade, according to a source,” Kyed wrote. “Chicago needs wide receiver help but is otherwise selling off assets such as edge defender Robert Quinn and linebacker Roquan Smith in trades. It would help to get a player like Bourne in the building now to give him half of a season and the offseason to work with quarterback Justin Fields. One source did cast doubt that the Patriots ultimately would be willing to part ways with Bourne.”

Bourne largely has been a sideline dweller in Year 2 with the Patriots, but it doesn’t seem like his limited usage has created a fracture in his relationship with the team. The veteran wide receiver as recently as last week expressed a desire to stay in New England, where he’s under contract through the 2023 season.

But if Bourne is moved to the Bears, it wouldn’t be the first New England-Chicago trade of the season involving a wide receiver. Bill Belichick and company offloaded N’Keal Harry to the Windy City before training camp got underway.