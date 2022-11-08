NFL Week 9 Takeaways: ‘Not Same Old Jets?’ Gang Green Earns Stunner

The Jets certainly have surprised many.

New York already has eclipsed its preseason win total at DraftKings Sportsbook of over/under 5.5. The 6-3 Jets would own the first wild-card spot if the NFL playoffs started after Week 9, an additional feat nobody saw coming. They enter their Week 10 bye week as a true postseason contender, and can further cement themselves as such in a Week 11 rematch against the Patriots — a game those in the Jets locker room clearly are looking forward to.

Here are more takeaways from Week 9 in the NFL:

— Bill Belichick on Tuesday confirmed the worst about New England’s offense: Opposing defenses — specifically Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard and Jets linebacker C.J. Mosely — knew what the Patriots’ offense was running at times. It speaks volumes to the predictability and lack of variety from play-caller Matt Patricia. The Patriots have scored two touchdowns on 25 non-kneeldown drives during their previous two games, per NESN’s Zack Cox. It depicts a truly troubling trend with New England’s offensive line playing a major issue. ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky expressed Monday how the offense “has completely regressed” quarterback Mac Jones, too. The Patriots’ offense clearly has some crucial questions to answer over the bye week, especially given that their defense continues to impress.

— The Indianapolis Colts entered the 2022 campaign with high expectations given the addition of veteran signal-caller Matt Ryan, an impressive ground game featuring All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor and a defensive group with plenty of talent. What the Colts probably didn’t foresee was how the offensive line — one of the best groups in the league since drafting All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson — would be their biggest detriment. The Colts, who have since fired head coach Frank Reich and surprisingly replaced him with ex-ESPN analyst Jeff Saturday, allowed nine sacks on second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger against the Patriots. Indianapolis now has allowed the most sacks in the NFL. Nelson, while speaking with reporters after a Week 9 beatdown in Foxboro, expletively called out the group: “We got to get this (expletive) corrected immediately.” Any chance the Colts have to make a run at the playoffs, though it feels increasingly slim, relies on it.

— Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels continued his no-good-very-bad start to the season. McDaniels and the Raiders were outscored 17-0 in the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars, blowing a 17-plus point lead for the third time in eight games. Those three blown leads are tied for the most in a single season in NFL history, and Las Vegas still has nine games remaining. The calls for McDaniels’ job, while previously shut down by owner Mark Davis, will only continue to get louder.

— The Green Bay Packers reached another new low on the season in Week 9 as the offense scored nine points against the Detroit Lions. Detroit, of note, has allowed the most points and yards in the league this season. Aaron Rodgers and company, though plagued by injuries, continue to look completely out of sync — even well-known rapper Lil Wayne has noticed. Green Bay now is four wins behind the NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings with the postseason feeling more far-fetched by the day.