NFL Week 9 Takeaways: ‘Not Same Old Jets?’ Gang Green Earns Stunner

Tyler Conklin and the New York Jets were flying high on Sunday after a stunning Week 9 win against their AFC East rival Buffalo Bills.
“Everybody outside of this locker room didn’t think we had a chance, but it’s been the same story all season for us,” Conklin told ESPN’s Rich Cimini. “Everybody kind of thinks it’s going to be the Same Old Jets, right? Last week was, ‘Oh, the Same Old Jets.’
“… Guess what? We’re not the Same Old Jets.”
Conklin’s confidence was well-earned. One week after losing at home to the New England Patriots, the Jets were the biggest home underdog with a winning record since 2007, per ESPN, as the visiting Bills were favored by 10.5 points. Jets wideout Braxton Berrios pointed to the point spread gleefully during his celebration.
They pulled off the upset behind a defense that is becoming one of the best in the NFL and a much-improved performance from second-year quarterback Zach Wilson. Wilson, who threw three ill-advised interceptions against the Patriots, managed the game against the Bills. He picked up key third downs with his legs and had a career-high completion percentage of 72% (18-for-25, 154 yards).
Meanwhile, the Jets’ defense turned in a dominant performance against one of the league’s premier offenses. New York sacked Josh Allen five times while recording a pair of interceptions, including a crucial turnover in the red area that limited the damage from a disastorous (and hilarious) opening kick off.
“I know a lot of people are going to be surprised, right?” Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters, per ESPN. “I don’t think there’s a person surprised in the locker room.”
The Jets certainly have surprised many.
New York already has eclipsed its preseason win total at DraftKings Sportsbook of over/under 5.5. The 6-3 Jets would own the first wild-card spot if the NFL playoffs started after Week 9, an additional feat nobody saw coming. They enter their Week 10 bye week as a true postseason contender, and can further cement themselves as such in a Week 11 rematch against the Patriots — a game those in the Jets locker room clearly are looking forward to.
Here are more takeaways from Week 9 in the NFL:
— Bill Belichick on Tuesday confirmed the worst about New England’s offense: Opposing defenses — specifically Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard and Jets linebacker C.J. Mosely — knew what the Patriots’ offense was running at times. It speaks volumes to the predictability and lack of variety from play-caller Matt Patricia. The Patriots have scored two touchdowns on 25 non-kneeldown drives during their previous two games, per NESN’s Zack Cox. It depicts a truly troubling trend with New England’s offensive line playing a major issue. ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky expressed Monday how the offense “has completely regressed” quarterback Mac Jones, too. The Patriots’ offense clearly has some crucial questions to answer over the bye week, especially given that their defense continues to impress.
— The Indianapolis Colts entered the 2022 campaign with high expectations given the addition of veteran signal-caller Matt Ryan, an impressive ground game featuring All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor and a defensive group with plenty of talent. What the Colts probably didn’t foresee was how the offensive line — one of the best groups in the league since drafting All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson — would be their biggest detriment. The Colts, who have since fired head coach Frank Reich and surprisingly replaced him with ex-ESPN analyst Jeff Saturday, allowed nine sacks on second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger against the Patriots. Indianapolis now has allowed the most sacks in the NFL. Nelson, while speaking with reporters after a Week 9 beatdown in Foxboro, expletively called out the group: “We got to get this (expletive) corrected immediately.” Any chance the Colts have to make a run at the playoffs, though it feels increasingly slim, relies on it.
— Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels continued his no-good-very-bad start to the season. McDaniels and the Raiders were outscored 17-0 in the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars, blowing a 17-plus point lead for the third time in eight games. Those three blown leads are tied for the most in a single season in NFL history, and Las Vegas still has nine games remaining. The calls for McDaniels’ job, while previously shut down by owner Mark Davis, will only continue to get louder.
— The Green Bay Packers reached another new low on the season in Week 9 as the offense scored nine points against the Detroit Lions. Detroit, of note, has allowed the most points and yards in the league this season. Aaron Rodgers and company, though plagued by injuries, continue to look completely out of sync — even well-known rapper Lil Wayne has noticed. Green Bay now is four wins behind the NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings with the postseason feeling more far-fetched by the day.