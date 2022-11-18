Nick Foligno Explains Why Bruins Offense Has Been So Successful

Even with a three-day break, the Bruins offense didn’t slow down at TD Garden.

Boston beat the Philadelphia Flyers, 4-1, to improve to 15-2-0 on the year and continue its undefeated run at home at 10-0-0. Goaltender Linus Ullmark and the blue line deserve their credit for the Black and Gold’s hot start, but it’s the Bruins’ offense that has captured headlines.

Boston’s play in the third period, especially, has been the highlight of the season so far. After Thursday’s win, the Bruins are an NHL-best plus-18 in the final period, and the B’s lead the league with 68 goals scored. During Boston’s hot run, Nick Foligno has seen improved play from last season, and he explained what has made the Bruins so effective on offense this season.

“I think that’s what’s so great about (head coach Jim Montgomery’s) system is it’s so fast but predictable, and I think we really enjoy playing in it,” Foligno told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “I think it’s tailored to a lot of guys in the room, and I think we feel that when we are playing, we know where guys are supposed to be. You can kind of have that sixth sense. It’s dangerous because we’re playing with so much speed, too. And so when those guys are in the right spots, it makes it really hard on other teams, and I think you’re seeing that right now.”

Foligno notched two assists Thursday night to move his career total to 300 in his 16th career season. The Bruins will hope to win their sixth game in a row and remain unbeaten at home when they take on the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.