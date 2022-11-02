Nick Folk Named AFC’s Top Special Teamer After Big Game Vs. Jets

After helping carry the Patriots to a Week 8 victory, Nick Folk was recognized as the AFC’s Special Teams Player of the Week.

The New England kicker received that honor Wednesday after he went a perfect 5-for-5 on field-goal attempts in a 22-17 win over the New York Jets. Folk provided 16 of those 22 points as New England’s Mac Jones-led offense struggled to finish drives at MetLife Stadium.

This was the second 5-for-5 effort of the season for the 36-year-old Folk, who’s revived his career and been one of the NFL’s most consistent kickers since joining the Patriots in 2019. He also converted five field goals in a Week 5 win over the Detroit Lions at Gillette Stadium.

Overall, Folk has gone 15-for-17 on field-goal tries and 18-for-18 on extra points through the first eight weeks of the season. This is his fourth Player of the Week honor as a member of the Patriots (the most recent was in Week 5 of last season) and the eighth of his career.

Folk is the second New England player to receive Player of the Week recognition this season, joining outside linebacker Matthew Judon (Week 5).

The 4-4 Patriots will host 3-4-1 Indianapolis Colts this Sunday at Gillette Stadium.