Nifty Play Design Leads To Special Teams Highlight, Patriots Touchdown

FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick and the Patriots will be crediting special teams coach Cam Achord for New England’s first touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots’ special teams unit delivered a massive momentum shift in Sunday’s Week 9 game when cornerback Jonathan Jones blocked an Indianapolis punt and Brandon Schooler recovered the football deep in Colts territory. But it was a nifty play design ? Jones motioning in from the outside and going unblocked off the edge ? that might have served as the most impressive aspect of the game-changing play.

Check out this video of the play from NFL Network’s Mike Giardi:

Score one for Cam Achord's special team units. Punt block by Jon Jones leads to a Mac Jones-to-Rhamondre Stevenson TD. 13-0 #Patriots with 6:12 left in the 2nd Q. pic.twitter.com/0OlQ3Eishe — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) November 6, 2022

The Patriots shared an on-field view of the play that captures Jones’ full-fledged sprint.

Following the blocked punt, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones hit running back Rhamondre Stevenson for a 3-yard touchdown reception to put New England ahead 13-0 with 6:12 left in the first half. Stevenson’s slick, one-handed grab capped a two-play drive.