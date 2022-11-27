Odell Beckham Appears To Tweet Frustration After Kicked Off Plane

Odell Beckham Jr. was removed from a Sunday morning flight bound for Los Angeles, according to a Miami-Dade Police report that was shared on Twitter by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The police report stated the flight crew deemed Beckham to be coming in and out of consciousness, and when they asked Beckham to exit the plane, he refused to do so. It ultimately prompted Beckham to be escorted by police off the American Airlines flight and to a “non-secure area” of the terminal.

Beckham took to Twitter on Sunday morning and posted a few tweets depicting frustration. It now appears said tweets were related to the incident.

“Never in my life have I experienced what just happened to me… I’ve seen it all..” Beckham wrote in his first of four tweets.

Never in my life have I experienced what just happened to me? I?ve seen it alll.. — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) November 27, 2022

Never. In. My . Life — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) November 27, 2022

I COULD NEVER MAKE THIS UP. — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) November 27, 2022

? comedy hr. — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) November 27, 2022

The veteran free-agent wideout was expected to be plenty busy in his travel this week. Beckham, who has been cleared medically, reportedly is set to meet with the New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills this week. Dallas reportedly is viewed as the favorite to sign Beckham.