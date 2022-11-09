Oilers’ Evander Kane Suffers Scary Wrist Injury, Undergoes Surgery

Evander Kane suffered a scary injury Tuesday night.

In the second period between the Edmonton Oilers and Tampa Bay Lightning, Kane fell to the ice and a scramble for the puck ensued. Lightning forward Pat Maroon accidentally skated right over the wrist of Kane, resulting in blood immediately pooling on the ice.

You can watch the play unfold here at your own discretion.

Kane skated off the ice quickly holding his wrist. The Oilers released a statement saying the 31-year-old was transported to a local hospital for surgery. General manager Ken Holland revealed Kane had a “deep cut” on his wrist but was going to be OK.

This from @EdmontonOilers GM Ken Holland on @evanderkane

He has a deep cut on his wrist. He was stabilized and has gone to the hospital. Kane will have surgery on his wrist. He will be OK. — Gene Principe (@GenePrincipe) November 9, 2022







“You could see his face coming off the ice, it almost looked like he hurt something else going down and then he gets up pretty quick and you see it in his face and then you look back and there’s all the blood,” Oilers center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins told reporters after the game, per the team. “So obviously a scary situation but as far as we know, obviously I don’t want to comment too much on it but just scary situation.”

Head coach Jay Woofcroft did not have much of an update on Kane, telling reporters the information was “limited” but Kane was “getting well taken care of.”