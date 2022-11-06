Packers Superfan Lil Wayne Slams Aaron Rodgers After Lions Loss

The Green Bay Packers are off to their worst start since quarterback Aaron Rodgers took over as starter in 2008, and that seems to be enough for superfan Lil Wayne to give up on the season.

Green Bay is 3-6 after dropping its latest matchup with the Detroit Lions, 15-9, at Ford Field. It was an embarrassing offensive effort, with the Packers mustering up three field goals against the NFL’s worst defense as Rodgers threw three red-zone interceptions. Despite clearly being the better team, something you could argue it’s been in half its losses, Green Bay failed to capitalize on any situation and dropped another game it cannot afford to lose.

After watching the Packers put together such a poor showing, Lil Wayne made his displeasure for Rodgers’ squad known.

“RIP to the season we should’ve gotten rid of 12 before the season,” Lil Wayne tweeted Sunday.

To get Lil Wayne to tweet so negatively, you know the Packers really messed up. One would have trouble knowing he was a rapper based off his Twitter activity, as the bird app is primarily a place for the five-time Grammy Award winner to fire off his patented “GO PACK GO” tweets.

Instead of ridding themselves of Rodgers prior to the season, Green Bay locked him into a three-year extension with over $59 million in guaranteed money in 2023. So, if the Packers are looking to right the ship, they’ll probably have to do so with Rodgers under center.

Things won’t get any easier for Green Bay as it takes on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10.