Patrice Bergeron On Mitchell Miller Release: ‘Glad’ Bruins Players Heard

Bruins president Cam Neely on Monday addressed the organization’s decision to release Mitchell Miller and confirmed the reaction from Boston’s locker room was one of the factors behind doing so.

Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron, who was among those to express displeasure in the initial move, shared Monday afternoon how he was “glad” the team was heard by the front office.

“In a way, yes,” Bergeron told reporters when asked if the roster move initially was “unanimously rejected” by the dressing room, per the team. “Obviously, like anything, it’s not like everyone has something to say, but I feel like the general opinion was that. And I’m glad that we were heard, I guess.”

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney acknowledged Friday how the team’s leadership group shared their feelings on the signing given Miller’s controversial past. The organization ultimately released Miller on Sunday night.

Neely apologized to Bruins fans and voiced his regret for the club’s initial decision. Bergeron also shared a message to Bruins fans, especially those who took exception to the move.

“Well, I think it’s clear I understand them,” Bergeron said, per Boston Sports Journal’s Conor Ryan. “With that being said, I think for us nothing has changed as far as who we are as individuals, as a person, as a culture in this locker room — what our core values are, really. As much as I understand them, and we hear you, and we feel like our values remain the same. And again, that’s what we stand for.”

Bergeron remains confident the Bruins can put the distraction behind them and move forward in hopes of continuing an impressive start to the 2022-23 campaign. Boston will have that opportunity Monday night as the Bruins welcome the St. Louis Blues to TD Garden with puck drop set for 7 p.m. ET.