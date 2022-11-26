Patrice Bergeron Reflects On Standing Ovation For 1,000th Point

BOSTON — Patrice Bergeron is having himself one heck of a week.

The Bruins captain amassed his 1,000th career point — all with Boston — while the B’s were on the road against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Bergeron was met with a standing ovation from the TD Garden crowd during the Bruins’ game against the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday afternoon before his team made NHL history with its thrilling 3-2 overtime win.

Bergeron, who probably would win “Most Humble” if it were an award in the NHL, reflected on the fans showing him a lot of love during the ovation when the TD Garden jumbotron showed his assist on Brad Marchand’s goal against the Lightning.

“Definitely special. The fans have been such a big part of all my time here in Boston,” Bergeron said. “So, very thankful for all of them and that was special for sure. It’s not something I love, I’m not gonna lie. I couldn’t wait for the camera to be off me. But again I’m very thankful and appreciative of them all.”

Bergeron admitted he wasn’t even sure he reached the milestone when it happened.

“I wasn’t sure. but then I saw Brad’s reaction and then I was like ‘I must have, I guess.'” Bergeron said. ‘I remember I passed it to him on the entry but it kind of bounced around so I wasn’t sure at that point. There was no turning back after that. I was like, ‘well I guess it would be hard to take it away now. All the guys are on the ice. But I wasn’t sure to be honest.”