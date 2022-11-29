Patrice Bergeron Remains One Of NHL’s Most Underrated Players

Patrice Bergeron has five Selke Trophiesrds, is a Stanley Cup champion and a three-time All-Star.

Yet somehow, he remains one of the most underrated players in the NHL.

The five Selkes are an NHL record Bergeron set with his latest win for the 2021-22 season. He’s constantly named a finalist and even though he’s not always on the highlight reel like Connor McDavid, Bergeron is one of the NHL’s most complete players — and has been for several years.

Bergeron was drafted by the Boston Bruins in 2003 and made his debut that season and put up an impressive 39 points in 71 games. He spent the 2004-05 season in the AHL because the NHL was locked out and finished with 61 points in 68 games. Bergeron has spent all 19 seasons with the B’s and seems to be getting better with each passing year. At the end of the 2021-22 NHL season, he led the NHL in quite a few areas.

Patrice Bergeron led the NHL in shot attempts allowed per 60 (40.4), Corsi For percentage (65.58), expected goals against per 60 (1.56), shot share (67.23), scoring chances against per 60 (18.85), high-danger attempts against per 60 (6.26) and shots for per 60 (48.47). — Shawn Hutcheon (@ShawnHutcheon) June 5, 2022

No, Bergeron’s numbers don’t always jump out at you — he’s only reached the 75-point mark once in his career with 79 in 2018-19 — but it’s the way he plays a shutdown center role that makes Bergeron one of the game’s elite players. He knows how to drive a play and makes the players around him better. There’s no denying his chemistry with Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak, but fans also saw how Jake DeBrusk elevated his game when he was moved next to Bergeron last season and how that’s carried over into this season.

The Bruins are just a better team when Bergeron is on the ice.