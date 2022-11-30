Wind Absolutely Could Be Factor In Patriots-Bills Week 13 Matchup

Blustery winds played a key role both in the Patriots’ Week 13 road win over the Bills last season and, to a lesser extent, in their home victory over the New York Jets nearly two weeks ago.

Well, fans might be in store for more of the same when New England and Buffalo meet Thursday night at Gillette Stadium — especially at the beginning of the game.

As of early Wednesday afternoon, the National Weather Service forecasted sustained winds of 10-15 mph with gusts of 25-30 mph when the Patriots and Bills kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET. The conditions are expected to linger throughout much of the first half. However, from 10 p.m. onward, sustained winds will be 10-15 mph with gusts largely diminishing. As for temperatures, wind chills will make it feel like 26-28 degrees for much of the night.

Here’s how those numbers would compare to the Bills and Jets wind games, respectively:

(All data via MesoWest.)

At Bills (Dec. 6, 2021, 8:15 p.m. kickoff)

Max gust at kickoff: 29 mph

Sustained winds at kickoff: 23 mph

Max gust at 10 p.m.: none

Sustained winds at 10 p.m.: 22 mph

Vs. Jets (Nov. 20, 2022, 1 p.m. kickoff)

Max gust at kickoff: 16 mph

Sustained winds at kickoff: 7 mph

Mas gust at 3 p.m.: 30 mph

Sustained winds at 3 p.m.: 15 mph