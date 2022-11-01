Patriots Captain Has Message For Rookie After Special Teams Blunder

The Patriots have struggled on special teams for much of this season but were much better in Sunday’s win over the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Punter Jake Bailey enjoyed a resurgent performance, rookie Marcus Jones had a great punt return — thanks to an insane block by safety Jabrill Peppers — and Nick Folk converted all five of his field goal attempts.

However, there was one miscue late in the third quarter that could’ve proved costly for New England against a better opponent.

Bailey punted a ball that bounced at the 5-yard line before being corralled by undrafted Patriots rookie DaMarcus Mitchell around the 7-yard line. Unable to stop his momentum, Mitchell somersaulted before popping up at the 1-yard line — at which point everything would’ve been fine. But Mitchell, rather than stopping at the 1-yard line, fell forward into the end zone, resulting in a touchback. A golden opportunity for New England to pin the Jets deep in their own territory was lost.

Take a look:

Matthew Slater on this botched play by DaMarcus Mitchell:



?A good learning experience for all of us. … I don?t put the blame on him for that play. That?s just one of those plays that happens. Hopefully, next time we get in that situation we can execute a little bit better.? pic.twitter.com/qvSEbRw9Za — Dakota Randall (@DakRandallNESN) November 1, 2022

Thankfully for the Patriots, New York quarterback Zach Wilson threw an interception seven plays later for his third pick of the game. The Jets weren’t able to capitalize on Mitchell’s special teams blunder.

Still, the play presented a teaching moment for special teams captain Matthew Slater.