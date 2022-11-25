Damien Harris Injury: Concerning Update On Patriots Running Back

The Patriots left Minnesota on Thursday night with a heartbreaking 33-26 loss to the Vikings — and a key injury to boot.

Running back Damien Harris exited during the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium due to a thigh injury and didn’t return. The fourth-year pro had five carries for 16 yards before going down with the injury, which caused him to limp to New England’s locker room.

After the game, reporters in the Patriots locker room spotted Harris on crutches.

While Harris might no longer be New England’s top running back, it would be a big deal if he’s forced to miss an extended period of time.

Sophomore Rhamondre Stevenson has emerged as one of the best all-around backs in the NFL, but it remains to be seen whether he can handle a huge workload, and the Patriots don’t have much depth behind him. The only running backs behind Stevenson on the 53-man roster are rookies Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris, both of whom essentially have done nothing this season.

New England on Thursday re-signed J.J. Taylor to its practice squad after releasing the third-year back earlier in the week. The Patriots will host the Buffalo Bills next Thursday night.