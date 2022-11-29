Damien Harris Injury: Concerning Update On Patriots Running Back

It’ll be the Rhamondre Stevenson show for the Patriots on Thursday night.

Running back Damien Harris likely won’t play for New England in its pivotal Week 13 home game against the Buffalo Bills, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday night. Harris missed Sunday and Monday’s practices in Foxboro, Mass., after suffering a painful thigh injury during last Thursday’s road loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

“Patriots RB Damien Harris, who is dealing with a thigh injury, is not expected to play this Thursday, source said,” Rapoport tweeted. “He’s considered week-to-week going forward, an indication he’ll miss some time.”

If Harris indeed sits out against the Bills, Stevenson will be left to assume a bell-cow workload at Gillette Stadium. The only other running backs on New England’s 53-man roster are rookies Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris. The Patriots could elevate veteran J.J. Taylor from the practice squad.

Kickoff for Thursday night’s game is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET.