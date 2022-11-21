Damien Harris Strongly Backs Mac Jones Amid Criticism Of Patriots QB

FOXBORO, Mass. — It’s been a tough season for Mac Jones, to say the least. The Patriots are 6-4 and currently in a playoff spot, but Jones has battled injuries, coaching turnover, on-field struggles and, most notably, harsh criticism from New England’s fan base.

However, Jones has a consistently passionate supporter in running back Damien Harris, one of his closest friends and former Alabama teammates.

Jones played well Sunday afternoon despite leading the offense to just three points, completing 23 of 27 passes for 246 yards while throwing zero interceptions. The sophomore quarterback played mistake-free football and showed improved timing in the Patriots’ dramatic 10-3 win at Gillette Stadium.

After the game, Harris was asked for his thoughts on Jones’ rollercoaster season.

“I’ll let Mac speak on his process and how he handles what’s going on with his situation,” Harris said. “But what I can say is Mac is the ultimate leader. He’s an ultimate competitor and he’s an even better friend. I feel very fortunate to have shared the locker room with him twice now. And just watching him grow, watching him turn into a pro quarterback, it’s extra special to me just because that’s my best friend. But, you know, just watching his growth and seeing how he’s transitioned, and maturity, the competitiveness, the leadership that he’s gained throughout the years from when I met him when he was a freshman at Alabama, to him being in the second year as a starting quarterback in the NFL.

“So, I’m truly inspired by him, his story and watching him go out there and improve every single day. And, I’ll speak for myself, but I can say that our entire team feels very fortunate to have Mac as our quarterback.”

Harris is scheduled to be a free agent this offseason. Given the emergence of second-year back Rhamondre Stevenson, many believe there’s a good chance that Harris plays elsewhere next season. What happens next spring remains to be seen, but Harris hopes to be playing with Jones for years to come.