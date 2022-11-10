David Andrews Opens Up On Concussion, Dirty Hit That Caused It

Wednesday’s Patriots practice offered some encouraging news for New England, with center David Andrews returning to the field after being sidelined for two-plus weeks due to a concussion.

Andrews suffered his concussion during the Patriots’ Week 7 home loss to the Chicago Bears. During an interception return, Andrews was blindsided by defensive tackle Mike Pennel, whom Bears head coach Matt Eberflus called out after the game. Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater later criticized Pennel for what he believes was an “extremely dirty” play.

After Wednesday’s practice, Andrews revealed to MassLive’s Mark Daniels that Pennel never apologized for the hit.

“It is what it is,” Andrews told Daniels. “It’s a violent game. He decided to do what he wanted to do, so it is what it is.”

Andrews also opened up about the concussion, which was the first one he’d ever suffered.

“I’ve never had one,” the Georgia product said. “It was new to me. The symptoms stuff was new to me. Our concussion doctor went to Georgia, though, so he’s a good guy in my book. It’s different because it’s sometimes hard to tell how you feel versus a shoulder, ankle or knee (injury). It was just very different.

“It’s definitely weird. It affects everyone differently, which is kind of the weird thing. Knees and shoulders and ankles are very easy to say, ‘This is what I feel. Doing this hurts or doing that hurts.’ The concussion stuff kind of affects everyone differently and symptoms are all different. I learned a lot.”