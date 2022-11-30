Patriots’ Defense Can’t Overlook This Unheralded Bills Weapon

FOXBORO, Mass. — Stefon Diggs is an elite wide receiver. Gabriel Davis is one of the NFL’s top No. 2 options. Those two deservedly receive the most attention in discussions about the Bills’ formidable receiving corps.

But Buffalo’s third receiver is more than capable of tormenting a defense, as the New England Patriots painfully discovered last season.

The Bills’ Week 16 visit to Gillette Stadium last season was the best game of Isaiah McKenzie’s career to date. The short, speedy slot receiver caught 11 of his 12 targets from quarterback Josh Allen for 125 yards and a touchdown, helping power a Buffalo offense that scored found the end zone four times and never punted in a 33-21 win.

McKenzie was not as productive when the Bills and Patriots met in the postseason, but he still contributed three catches for 45 yards and three rushes for 29 yards in a 47-17 victory that again featured zero Buffalo punts. The 27-year-old has taken on a much larger offensive role this season following the departure of Cole Beasley, and while the Patriots surely will devote most of their resources to stopping Diggs and Davis, they know McKenzie can’t be overlooked, either.

“He’s explosive,” cornerback Jonathan Jones said Tuesday. “Anytime you’re covering a guy for the whole entire field, it makes it hard.”

As New England’s longtime slot corner, Jones likely would have been primarily responsible for McKenzie during the receiver’s breakout game, which came while Davis and Beasley were inactive. But with Jones on injured reserve, the bulk of those duties fell to slot fill-in Myles Bryant.

Bryant is a versatile and well-liked member of New England’s secondary, but he does not boast Jones’ top-tier speed. The Bills exploited that mismatch, frequently forcing Bryant to track McKenzie on crossers, dig routes and deep overs. Allen was 5-for-6 when targeting McKenzie with Bryant in coverage. All five completions resulted in first downs, including three third-down conversions.