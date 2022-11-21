Patriots’ Defense Looking Elite After ‘Complete Domination’ Of Jets

— The Jets crossed midfield on just two of their 12 possessions and ran just one play in the Patriots’ red zone: a handoff to Johnson that was stuffed for a 4-yard loss.

— The Jets had 2 yards of total offense in the second half, which head coach Robert Saleh called “dog(expletive).”

The Patriots pressured and harrassed Wilson into three interceptions in the first Pats-Jets meeting three weeks earlier, but also they allowed more than 350 passing yards in that game, including two 50-plus-yard completions and a pair of touchdown passes. On Sunday, they surrendered just 77, nearly half of which came on an underthrown 34-yard pass from Wilson to Denzel Mims. Outside of that, New York didn’t have a single play that gained more than 15 yards and had just two others that gained more than 10.

“That’s kind of what we wanted to do and wanted to establish that this game,” Wise said after the game. “We left some plays out on the field the last time we played them. Coming off the bye, we knew what we were going to get, and going to this game, we wanted to stop the run and affect the pass. And I believe we did that.”

Indeed they did. Wilson did not commit any turnovers in this Week 11 rematch but otherwise was resoundingly terrible, routinely delivering passes over the heads or at the feet of open receivers. He also had throws that should have been intercepted: one down the middle that bounced off safety Devin McCourty’s chest plate and another along the sideline that cornerback Jonathan Jones undercut.

Up front, the Patriots again put Wilson under siege, sacking him four times. Matthew Judon had 1 1/2 of those, upping his NFL-leading season total to 13. Wise and safety Kyle Dugger had one sack apiece, and linebacker Mack Wilson had a half-sack, splitting his with Judon.

“They did a great job,” head coach Bill Belichick said Monday morning on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show.” “It’s really team defense and trying to contain Zach Wilson and the running game and their skill players. They have a good group of receivers and tight ends, obviously, who were very productive against us in the first game. But defensively, we were able to play good complementary football at all three levels — on the line, at linebacker and in the secondary. They had a great day for us.”

Great days have been plentiful for this Patriots’ defense.