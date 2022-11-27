Patriots Defense Motivated To Make Amends For 2021 Bills Blowouts

FOXBORO, Mass. — Two stats tell the story of the last two Patriots-Bills matchups:

80 points, zero punts.

Those were numbers Josh Allen and Buffalo’s vaunted offense put up across their Week 16 visit to Gillette Stadium last December and their wild-card playoff game against New England at Highmark Stadium last January.

The Bills won the first 33-21, then cruised to victory in the second, prevailing 47-17 in the Patriots’ most lopsided postseason loss of the Bill Belichick era. They did not punt in either game and scored touchdowns on every offensive possession in the latter.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has had a photo emblazoned with that embarrassing final score line hanging in his locker all season. And you can be sure New England’s defense will enter this Thursday night’s Pats-Bills showdown motivated to atone for last year’s ugly outings.

“I mean, definitely,” linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley said Sunday. “You obviously see that, and it gets you amped up for this game, for sure. But at the same time, you’ve got to go through the process. It’s a whole process of the thing. If you look too deep into it, you kind of let things slip through the cracks. I’m a person of the process. You can’t skip days.”

Asked whether he and his players take last season’s Buffalo results personally, linebackers coach Jerod Mayo replied: “I think you have to.”