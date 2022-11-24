Patriots Elevate O-Lineman For Thanksgiving Game Vs. Vikings

The Patriots turned to their practice squad for additional offensive line depth Thursday.

New England elevated guard Bill Murray to the gameday roster for their Thanksgiving night matchup with the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.

It’s the second elevation of the season for Murray, who converted from defensive tackle during training camp. The 25-year-old also was called up for New England’s Week 7 loss to the Chicago Bears but did not play a snap in that game.

Head coach Bill Belichick praised Murray last week, complimenting the William & Mary product’s work ethic as he transitions to a new position.

“Bill does all he can,” Belichick said. “Nobody works harder than that kid. And again, physically, he looks great. And it’s impressive. His training’s very impressive. But, like a lot of young guys, what they really need are snaps, and so he gets as many as he can. So, making progress.”

Murray’s elevation could be a negative sign for center David Andrews, who’s listed as questionable for Thursday’s game after leaving last week’s win over the New York Jets with a thigh injury. If Andrews cannot play against Minnesota, veteran James Ferentz likely would start in his place, with Kody Russey and Murray serving as the Patriots’ interior O-line backups.

New England also is banged up at tackle. Isaiah Wynn was ruled out Wednesday with a knee injury, and Yodny Cajuste is listed as questionable with a calf ailment. The Patriots signed Conor McDermott off the Jets’ practice squad this week to shore up that depleted position group.