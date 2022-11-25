Patriots Fans Won’t Believe This Depressing Stat From Vikings Game

The Patriots’ loss to the Vikings on Thursday was a masterclass on how to lose a game you should win. Bill Belichick might turn it into a PowerPoint and use it as motivation for the rest of his coaching days.

New England suffered a 33-26 loss in Minnesota despite the Mac Jones-led offense delivering its best performance of the season. Jones set a career high in passing yards with 382 as the Patriots largely moved the ball at will against a bad Vikings defense. Even New England’s defense performed relatively well against one of the NFL’s more explosive offenses.

But six costly penalties, poor situational football, terrible red-zone offense, unnecessary sacks and an inability to stop the other team’s best player — in this case the otherworldly Justin Jefferson — ultimately did in the Patriots. In fact, New England’s self-inflicted errors at U.S. Bank Stadium led to a defeat the likes of which never have been seen in the NFL.

Check out this jarring tweet from OptaSTATS:

Tonight the Patriots:



-scored 25+ pts

-had 400+ total yds

-outgained their opponent

-completed 70.0% of their passes

-had < 60 penalty yds

-had no turnovers

-had no missed FG



NFL teams in the Super Bowl era were 170-0 entering tonight (reg & post) when doing all that in a game. — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) November 25, 2022

Unfortunately, the missed opportunity in Minnesota was characteristic of the post-Tom Brady Patriots. Too often New England has come up short in winnable games thanks to losses on the margins — where it used to go undefeated.

At a certain point, we must stop calling such mistakes “uncharacteristic.”