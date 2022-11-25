Patriots Inactives Reaction: Bad News For O-Line Vs. Vikings

The New England Patriots officially will be without two starting offensive linemen as they visit the Minnesota Vikings on Thanksgiving night.

Center David Andrews (thigh) and tackle/guard Isaiah Wynn (foot) both are inactive for Thursday’s primetime matchup at U.S. Bank Stadium, removing two key contributors from a unit that has struggled mightily in recent weeks.

Veteran James Ferentz likely will start at center in Andrews’ place, with undrafted rookie Kody Russey backing him up. The Patriots also elevated guard Bill Murray from the practice squad for additional interior depth. Neither Russey nor Murray has played a regular-season NFL snap.

With Wynn out, the most likely tackle duo is Trent Brown on the left side and Yodny Cajuste on the right, with Conor McDermott filling the swing tackle role in his Patriots debut. Cajuste was listed as questionable with a calf injury but is active.

New England signed McDermott off the New York Jets’ practice squad this week. The 30-year-old was drafted by the Patriots in the sixth round in 2017 but was cut at the end of his rookie preseason.

Starting right guard Mike Onwenu also can play tackle if need be.

The Patriots’ depleted O-line will face one of the NFL’s top pass-rush duos in Minnesota’s Za’Darius Smith and Danielle Hunter, but the Vikings will be without stud defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, who is inactive with a calf injury. Tomlinson is one of the NFL’s premier run-stuffers, so his absence should create more space for running backs Rhamondre Stevenson and Damien Harris to operate.