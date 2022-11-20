Patriots Inactives Reaction: New England Offense Fully Healthy Vs. Jets

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots will have a full complement of offensive weapons when they host the New York Jets on Sunday.

Wide receiver DeVante Parker, who was listed as questionable with a knee injury, officially is active for this pivotal AFC East clash at Gillette Stadium.

Parker suffered the injury on the opening play of the Patriots’ Week 8 win road over the Jets and missed the following week’s victory over the Indianapolis Colts in Foxboro. He’ll join Jakobi Meyers, Tyquan Thornton, Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor in a full-strength receiving corps.

Barring any setbacks, this will be Parker’s first full game with quarterback Mac Jones since Week 3, when he broke out with five catches for 156 yards in a home loss to the Baltimore Ravens. The Patriots need a secondary receiving option to step in the second half of the season after being overly reliant on Meyers (40 catches; no other New England wideout has more than 15) over the first nine games.

The Patriots’ offense also will receive a boost in the form of center David Andrews and running back Damien Harris, both of whom are active. Andrews missed the last two games with a concussion and Harris sat out one with an illness.

Andrews’ return should stabilize the offensive line after its two worst performances of the season. Harris provides another dangerous backfield threat alongside top rusher Rhamondre Stevenson.

All of Sunday’s Patriots inactives are healthy scratches: