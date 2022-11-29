Patriots Injury Report: Defensive Back Sidelined With New Illness

The New England Patriots were down a defensive back at their final practice of Buffalo Bills week.

Veteran safety Jabrill Peppers sat out Tuesday’s practice with an illness, putting his availability for Thursday night’s game at Gillette Stadium in question. Peppers was seen with a sleeve over his nose and mouth in the locker room Monday. The 27-year-old has played in every game this season, tallying 38 tackles and one fumble recovery.

Running back Damien Harris (thigh) and tackle/guard Isaiah Wynn (foot) both were nonparticipants for the second consecutive day, making it unlikely either will play against Buffalo. Wynn, who’s started games at right and left tackle and also seen action at left guard this season, has been present in uniform at every practice this week but did not participate, according to the team.

Wide receiver DeVante Parker (knee) was upgraded to full participation Tuesday, while five players remained limited, including center David Andrews and wideout Jakobi Meyers. Andrews and Meyers both have said they expect to play against the Bills.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

RB Damien Harris – Thigh

DB Jabrill Peppers – Illness

OL Isaiah Wynn – Foot

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

C David Andrews – Thigh

T Yodny Cajuste – Calf

DB Marcus Jones – Ankle

WR Jakobi Meyers – Shoulder

CB Jalen Mills – Groin

FULL PARTICIPATION

WR DeVante Parker – Knee