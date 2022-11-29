Patriots Injury Report: Defensive Back Sidelined With New Illness

The New England Patriots were down a defensive back at their final practice of Buffalo Bills week.
Veteran safety Jabrill Peppers sat out Tuesday’s practice with an illness, putting his availability for Thursday night’s game at Gillette Stadium in question. Peppers was seen with a sleeve over his nose and mouth in the locker room Monday. The 27-year-old has played in every game this season, tallying 38 tackles and one fumble recovery.
Running back Damien Harris (thigh) and tackle/guard Isaiah Wynn (foot) both were nonparticipants for the second consecutive day, making it unlikely either will play against Buffalo. Wynn, who’s started games at right and left tackle and also seen action at left guard this season, has been present in uniform at every practice this week but did not participate, according to the team.
Wide receiver DeVante Parker (knee) was upgraded to full participation Tuesday, while five players remained limited, including center David Andrews and wideout Jakobi Meyers. Andrews and Meyers both have said they expect to play against the Bills.
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
RB Damien Harris – Thigh
DB Jabrill Peppers – Illness
OL Isaiah Wynn – Foot
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
C David Andrews – Thigh
T Yodny Cajuste – Calf
DB Marcus Jones – Ankle
WR Jakobi Meyers – Shoulder
CB Jalen Mills – Groin
FULL PARTICIPATION
WR DeVante Parker – Knee
Four of the five Bills players who missed Monday’s practice due to illness returned Tuesday and were full participants. Starting tackle Dion Dawkins (ankle) remained sidelined, likely ruling him out for Thursday night. Outside linebacker Von Miller also was absent as he recovers from a knee injury that reportedly will keep him out for multiple weeks.
Here is the Bills’ full injury report for Tuesday:
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
T Dion Dawkins – Ankle
LB Von Miller – Knee
RB Taiwan Jones – Veteran Rest
TE Quintin Morris – Illness
WR Stefon Diggs – Veteran Rest
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed
FULL PARTICIPATION
QB Josh Allen – Right Elbow
LB Tremaine Edmunds – Groin / Heel
DE A.J. Epenesa – Ankle
S Damar Hamlin – Illness
CB Dane Jackson – Illness
S Jaquan Johnson – Illness
CB Cam Lewis – Forearm
C Mitch Morse – Elbow / Ankle
DT Jordan Phillips – Eye
DE Greg Rousseau – Ankle
WR Khalil Shakir – Illness
The Patriots and Bills will release their final injury report and game statuses Wednesday afternoon.