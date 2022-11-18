Patriots Surprisingly Rule Out Christian Barmore, List Jake Bailey As Doubtful

FOXBORO, Mass. — Friday’s Patriots injury report offered some surprisingly bad news on two players.

New England officially ruled out defensive tackle Christian Barmore due to a knee injury. Barmore missed the last three games but was a limited participant in three practices this week and appeared on track to suit up in Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. However, the second-year lineman must’ve suffered a setback, as he didn’t practice Friday and now will miss a fourth straight game.

Additionally, punter Jake Bailey didn’t practice Friday and is listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game, making it unlikely he suits up at Gillette Stadium. If Bailey isn’t able to play against the Jets, the Patriots likely would elevate left-footed practice-squad punter Michael Palardy, who’s in his seventh season in the NFL and was the Miami Dolphins’ full-time punter in 2021.

Here’s the Patriots’ full injury report:

OUT

DL Christian Barmore – Knee (DNP)

DOUBTFUL

P Jake Bailey – Back (DNP)

QUESTIONABLE

LB Anfernee Jennings – Back (LP)

LB Josh Uche – Hamstring (LP)

WR DeVante Parker – Knee (LP)