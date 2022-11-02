Patriots Injury Report: Devin McCourty Gets Rare Veteran Rest Day

FOXBORO, Mass. — Four New England Patriots players did not participate in the first practice of Week 9, according to the team’s injury report.

Center David Andrews (concussion) and wide receiver DeVante Parker (knee) both were sidelined by injuries Wednesday, while running back Damien Harris sat out due to an illness and safety Devin McCourty was listed as “DNP” for non-injury-related reasons.

McCourty, who spoke to the media after practice, confirmed he was given a veteran rest day — a rarity in New England — saying the coaching staff has a plan to keep his 35-year-old body fresh and ready for the final 10 weeks of the regular season. The Patriots also took steps to limit McCourty’s workload during training camp.

The longtime co-captain hasn’t missed a game since 2015 and has played a team-high 96% of defensive snaps so far this season. He had two interceptions in Sunday’s win over the New York Jets and leads all active players with 33 career picks.

An additional seven Patriots players were listed as limited Wednesday as the team began preparations for this Sunday’s matchup with the Indianapolis Colts. That list included three new additions to the injury report: special teamer Matthew Slater, defensive end Deatrich Wise and running back Pierre Strong.

Slater has appeared in every Patriots game since 2017. Wise, who’s in the midst of the best season of his six-year career, trails only McCourty in defensive plays at 80.3%.

Here is the Patriots’ full injury report: