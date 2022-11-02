Patriots Injury Report: Devin McCourty Gets Rare Veteran Rest Day

McCourty was one of four DNPs on Wednesday

2 hours ago

FOXBORO, Mass. — Four New England Patriots players did not participate in the first practice of Week 9, according to the team’s injury report.

Center David Andrews (concussion) and wide receiver DeVante Parker (knee) both were sidelined by injuries Wednesday, while running back Damien Harris sat out due to an illness and safety Devin McCourty was listed as “DNP” for non-injury-related reasons.

McCourty, who spoke to the media after practice, confirmed he was given a veteran rest day — a rarity in New England — saying the coaching staff has a plan to keep his 35-year-old body fresh and ready for the final 10 weeks of the regular season. The Patriots also took steps to limit McCourty’s workload during training camp.

The longtime co-captain hasn’t missed a game since 2015 and has played a team-high 96% of defensive snaps so far this season. He had two interceptions in Sunday’s win over the New York Jets and leads all active players with 33 career picks.

An additional seven Patriots players were listed as limited Wednesday as the team began preparations for this Sunday’s matchup with the Indianapolis Colts. That list included three new additions to the injury report: special teamer Matthew Slater, defensive end Deatrich Wise and running back Pierre Strong.

Slater has appeared in every Patriots game since 2017. Wise, who’s in the midst of the best season of his six-year career, trails only McCourty in defensive plays at 80.3%.

Here is the Patriots’ full injury report:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
C David Andrews – Concussion
RB Damien Harris – Illness
S Devin McCourty – Not Injury Related
WR DeVante Parker – Knee

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
DL Christian Barmore – Knee
S Kyle Dugger – Ankle
S Adrian Phillips – Shoulder
ST – Matthew Slater – Hamstring
RB Pierre Strong Jr. – Hamstring
LB Josh Uche – Hamstring
DE Deatrich Wise Jr. – Ankle

The Colts listed 12 players on their initial Week 9 injury report, with eight not practicing Wednesday. Among those nonparticipants: All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle) and star cornerback Stephon Gilmore (rib).

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
CB Tony Brown – Hamstring
CB Stephon Gilmore – Rib
T Dennis Kelly – Calf/Ankle
RB Zack Moss – Not Injury Related – Travel
DE Yannick Ngakoue – Not Injury Related – Resting Player
QB Matt Ryan – Right Shoulder
LB Grant Stuard – Pectoral
RB Jonathan Taylor – Ankle

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
C Ryan Kelly – Knee
DE Kwity Paye – Ankle

FULL PARTICIPATION
DT DeForest Buckner – Shoulder
LB E.J. Speed – Ankle

Kickoff on Sunday is set for 1 p.m. ET.

