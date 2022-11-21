Patriots Injury Report: Here’s Latest On Banged-Up O-Linemen

The New England Patriots did not practice Monday. But if they had, one of their two injured offensive line starters would have participated.

With the Patriots preparing to visit the Minnesota Vikings this Thursday night, NFL rules required them to release a hypothetical injury report on Monday. Per the team, center David Andrews (thigh) would not have been able to practice, but tackle/guard Isaiah Wynn (foot) would have done so in a limited capacity.

Andrews and Wynn both left Sunday’s 10-3 win over the New York Jets with injuries and did not return, with James Ferentz and Trent Brown replacing them at center and left tackle, respectively. Postgame reports indicated both are expected to miss time, but the severity of their respective ailments remained unclear as of Monday afternoon. Scott Zolak of 98.5 The Sports Hub disputed a report that Andrews’ injury could end his season, saying there’s even a chance New England’s O-line captain plays on Thanksgiving.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport on Monday reported Andrews might be able to return “late in the season or potentially for the playoffs.”

After a battery of tests for his leg injury, there is a chance David Andrews is able to return late in the season or potentially for the playoffs, source said. Not guaranteed. But a chance. https://t.co/NSiITeFAmF — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 21, 2022

Four other Patriots players would have been limited Monday, including Week 11 hero Marcus Jones, whose 84-yard punt-return touchdown in the final seconds lifted New England over the Jets. Jones briefly left Sunday’s game with an ankle injury before returning for his game-winning score.

Here was the Patriots’ full hypothetical injury report: