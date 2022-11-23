Patriots Injury Report: O-Line Starter Ruled Out; Two Questionable

The Patriots’ struggling offensive line is in rough shape entering Thursday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.

New England on Wednesday ruled tackle/guard Isaiah Wynn out for this Thanksgiving night matchup with a foot injury. Wynn has started seven games at right and left tackle this season and also has seen action at left guard in two games.

The Patriots also listed two other O-line starters as questionable: center David Andrews, who left last week’s win over the New York Jets with a thigh injury, and right tackle Yodny Cajuste, who was added to the injury report Wednesday with a new calf injury.

Andrews was a limited participant in the Patriots’ lone practice this week. If he cannot play Thursday, veteran James Ferentz likely would start in his place, with undrafted rookie Kody Russey backing him up.

Wynn is in the midst of his worst season as a pro, but his injury leaves the Patriots extremely thin at tackle. They signed Conor McDermott off the Jets’ practice squad Tuesday to back up Trent Brown and Cajuste, assuming the latter is healthy enough to play. The only tackle on New England’s practice squad is Hunter Thedford, a recently converted tight end who has not played an NFL snap.

The Patriots drafted McDermott in the sixth round in 2017 but cut him before his rookie year. The 30-year-old went on to appear in 43 games with six starts for the Buffalo Bills and Jets over the last six seasons.

Cornerback/return man Marcus Jones (ankle) and wide receiver DeVante Parker (knee) round out the Patriots’ final injury report of Week 12. Jones was the hero of Week 11, returning a punt 84 yards for a game-winning touchdown in the final seconds.