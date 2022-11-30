Patriots Injury Report: Two Starters Ruled Out For Bills Matchup

There were no surprises on the New England Patriots’ final injury report of Week 13.

Running back Damien Harris (thigh) and offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn (foot) both will not play Thursday night after not practicing this week.

Harris, who’s started seven of the eight games he’s played this season, suffered his injury during last week’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings. With him out, the Patriots will need Pierre Strong, Kevin Harris or practice squadder J.J. Taylor to step up as the No. 2 back behind bell cow Rhamondre Stevenson. All three have been bit players this season, combining for just 19 yards on 14 carries through 12 weeks.

This will be the second consecutive DNP for Wynn, who’s started games at right and left tackle and also seen action at left guard this season. The Patriots started Trent Brown at left tackle and Yodny Cajuste on the right side against Minnesota, with new addition Conor McDermott backing them up.

Six more Patriots players are listed as questionable, including safety Jabrill Peppers, who missed Tuesday’s practice with an illness. Center David Andrews and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers are questionable but told MassLive.com and the Boston Herald, respectively, that they expect to play against Buffalo.

Here is New England’s full injury report:

OUT

RB Damien Harris – Thigh (DNP)

OL Isaiah Wynn – Foot (DNP)