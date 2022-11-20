Patriots-Jets Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 11 Game Online, On TV

The Patriots and Jets are set to square off in the most important game of the season to date for both teams.

New England enters the Week 11 showdown at Gillette Stadium on a two-game win streak, including a Week 8 road victory over New York. The Jets, meanwhile, are fresh off a stunning Week 10 home win over the Buffalo Bills. Both the Patriots and Jets enjoyed bye weeks in Week 10.

The 5-4 Patriots currently are in last place in the AFC East, while the 6-3 Jets are in second. Obviously, Sunday’s rematch carries huge playoff implications for both teams.

Will Patriots quarterback Mac Jones get New England’s offense into gear and lead his team to a huge win, or will Zach Wilson exercise his demons against Bill Belichick and secure the biggest victory of his career?

We’ll find out soon enough. Here’s how to watch Sunday’s game between the Patriots and Jets online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Nov. 20, at 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live stream: FuboTV | Paramount Plus