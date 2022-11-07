Patriots Legend Trolls Ex-Teammate Following Win Over Colts

Though Sunday’s game between the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts wasn’t all that thrilling on the field, it provided an opportunity for former players to rekindle the rivalry off of it.

Darius Butler, a former second-round pick of the Patriots who spent six of his nine NFL season with the Colts, responded to Indianapolis’ loss at the hands of New England on Twitter, asking, “Where do we go from here!?” in reference to the team he spent the majority of his career with.

Patrick Chung, a teammate of Butler’s in 2009 and 2010, responded to the retired cornerback in only a way he could.

“Back home on the plane lol,” Chung responded.

Chung and Butler will always be tied together in Patriots history, being drafted seven picks apart from each other in the second round of the 2009 draft. Chung, who was drafted No. 34 overall, would go on to become one of the greatest safeties in franchise history, winning three Super Bowl titles across an 11-year career. Butler, who was drafted No. 41 overall, who spend two seasons in New England before moving on to Carolina and ending up with Indianapolis, where he spent six seasons and started 28 games for the Colts.