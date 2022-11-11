Patriots Mailbag: Can Struggling Offense Be Fixed After Bye?

Time for a little bye-week New England Patriots mailbag. Let’s dive right in.

@KP_Booth

1. What are the chances Patricia and Judge can overcome the mistakes of the first half of the season and make this offense productive? 2. If they can’t, does Bill admit his mistake and bring in actual offensive coaches or does he double down?

I don’t think the offense is a complete lost cause. I think if they use the bye week to get some key players healthy, hone in on the things they do well and reshape the offense to accentuate those aspects, we could see a second-half turnaround. On paper, this group has more talent than the 2021 offense that, while flawed, finished last season ranked ninth in Football Outsiders’ DVOA and 10th in expected points added per play. So far this season, they’re 25th in both of those metrics.

Do Matt Patricia and Joe Judge have the offensive coaching capabilities to engineer that type of bounce-back? We’ll find out. And that brings us to Part 2 of your question: What if they don’t? What if this offense continues to sputter and Mac Jones never rediscovers his rookie-year form? What then? Would Bill Belichick stubbornly stick with this controversial configuration for another season or scrap it and bring in a proven offensive coach, a la Bill O’Brien?

According to reports, part of the reason Belichick did not tab O’Brien to replace Josh McDaniels was, along with not wanting to poach from Nick Saban’s Alabama staff, that he didn’t think it was a good idea to hire an offensive coordinator who had a high likelihood of landing a head-coaching job after one season if things went well, thus forcing the Patriots to find another replacement. (I thought that would have been a risk worth taking, but that’s beside the point.)

Does that mean he’d be more inclined to run it back with Patricia and Judge in the name of continuity? I think that would be a mistake if things don’t improve over these next nine weeks.

@FMAMLikeMike

Is a Josh McDaniels reunion on the table for next season? If not, would they entertain a Billy B reunion or someone else from the collegiate ranks?

If McDaniels is fired after one season in Las Vegas, then yes, I absolutely could see him returning to Foxboro in 2023. I think that would be an excellent break for the Patriots. But I don’t think that’s likely. Even with how bad things have been for the 2-6 Raiders — who now will be without two of their best players in Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow for at least the next four games — it doesn’t seem like Mark Davis wants to can McDaniels just one year into his contract.

Maybe a full-blown implosion down the stretch would change his mind, though. The Raiders were a playoff team last season, and they currently sit in third-to-last place in the AFCe.