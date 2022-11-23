Patriots’ Marcus Jones Named AFC Special Teams Player Of The Week

Marcus Jones earned some much-deserved recognition for his 84-yard punt return to give the Patriots a near walk-off win over the Jets in Week 11.

New England and New York were tied 3-3 with five seconds remaining in the fourth quarter when Jones caught the return and didn’t stop running until he found the end zone. It was the first punt returned for a TD this season and gave the Patriots a much-needed win over their rival.

For that, Jones was named the AFC’s Special Teams Player of the Week. According to the Patriots, Jones became the fourth rookie to earn the honors.

We’ll see if Jones can play a big role again when the Pats take on the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night. Kick off from U.S. Bank Stadium is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.