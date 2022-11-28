Patriots Monday Practice Report: More Bad News On Damien Harris

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots as of Monday afternoon hadn’t placed Damien Harris on injured reserve, but it’s hard to envision the veteran running back suiting up for Thursday night’s home game against the Buffalo Bills.

Harris, who missed Sunday’s practice, also was the only absence during the media portion of Monday’s session. The fourth-year pro suffered a thigh injury during last Thursday’s road loss to the Minnesota Vikings and was spotted on crutches after the game.

If Harris can’t play Thursday night, New England will continue to lean heavily on sophomore Rhamondre Stevenson, who’s proven capable of the increased workload but is backed up by questionable depth.

On the positive side, banged-up offensive linemen David Andrews and Isaiah Wynn both were present after practicing Sunday. New England was without both players in its loss to Minnesota.

The Patriots will practice again Tuesday before holding a closed walkthrough Wednesday. Thursday night’s kickoff at Gillette Stadium is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET.