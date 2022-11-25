Patriots, NFL Legends React To Controversial No-Catch Call Vs. Vikings

The New England Patriots used Thanksgiving as an opportunity to put together their best offensive performance of the season, but things definitely weren’t perfect.

Mac Jones and company carved up the Minnesota Vikings defense throughout the first three quarters Thursday, scoring in six of their first seven drives. They had a chance to take a seven-point lead in the third frame, but had points wiped off the board following a video review.

Hunter Henry appeared to haul in a six-yard touchdown pass from Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, spinning to adjust to the pass and landing with the ball crossing the goal line. Henry’s hands appeared to be under the football as he made contact with the ground, which would mean his readjustment to control the football would not matter in terms of whether he secured the catch. The on-field officiating crew disagreed, calling the pass incomplete and forcing the Patriots into a field goal attempt.

The internet disagreed with the officials.

That's a Td!!! — James White (@SweetFeet_White) November 25, 2022

Dez is heated over the Hunter Henry non-catch pic.twitter.com/ydQn1T6870 — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) November 25, 2022

Ball definitely moved but it never hit the ground. Henry maintained possession but ahhh who tf knows what a catch is ????? — Darius Butler (@DariusJButler) November 25, 2022

That was a catch by Hunter Henry ????? — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) November 25, 2022

It’s not the first time New England would draw the short straw on a call from Alex Kemp’s crew.

The Vikings would tie the game at 26 on their next possession. The officiating crew can only hope the controversial call doesn’t come back to bite the Patriots.