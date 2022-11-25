Patriots Now Facing ‘Huge’ Bills Matchup After Loss To Vikings

The Patriots nearly toppled one of the NFC’s top teams Thursday night, losing to the Minnesota Vikings 33-26 in a Thanksgiving thriller at U.S. Bank Stadium.

In many ways, it was an encouraging performance for New England, proving its much-maligned offense is capable of keeping pace with a talented and explosive opponent on a national stage.

But if the Patriots hope to survive their brutal closing stretch and book a spot in the NFL postseason, words like “nearly,” “almost” and “close” won’t cut it for much longer.

Four of New England’s final six games are against teams currently ahead of them in the AFC playoff race, including a massively important matchup with the AFC East rival Buffalo Bills next Thursday night at Gillette Stadium.

“From now until the rest of the season, every game’s huge,” safety Devin McCourty told reporters after Thursday’s loss. “We say it all the time — football in November and December, and that’s what it is. Everybody’s playing for something right now. We’ve got a lot of teams left on our schedule that have a chance, and when you’re playing teams that have a chance, you’re going to get their best shot. You’ve got to be ready to, and we’ve got to find a way not to just play tough in these games and have a chance, but we’ve got to find a way to win these games.”

The Patriots were on the wrong end of multiple controversial officiating decisions Thursday, including a third-quarter Hunter Henry touchdown that was overturned upon review and a missed holding penalty on a 97-yard kick-return score by Minnesota’s Kene Nwangwu. But they did themselves no favors with ill-timed penalties and poor situational football.

Five of the Patriots’ six flags resulted in Vikings first downs, including a disastrous running-into-the-kicker penalty on rookie running back Pierre Strong that extended what proved to be the game-winning drive for Minnesota. New England also went 0-for-3 in the red zone, 3-for-10 on third down and was shut out in the fourth quarter, and its defense could not stop superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who finished with nine catches on 11 targets for 139 yards and a touchdown.