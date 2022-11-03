Patriots Practice Notes: O-Line Takes Another Hit Before Colts Game

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots could be seriously shorthanded up front when they host the Indianapolis Colts this Sunday.

Marcus Cannon, who’s started the last two games at right tackle, was not present during the open media portion of Thursday’s practice, putting his availability for Sunday in question. The 34-year-old Cannon was not listed on Wednesday’s injury report, so the reason for his absence was unclear.

The Patriots currently have four tackles on their 53-man roster (Cannon, Trent Brown, Isaiah Wynn and Yodny Cajuste) and none on their practice squad. If Cannon cannot play Sunday, Wynn likely would return to the starting lineup, with Cajuste serving as the top (and only) backup for both tackle spots. Right guard Mike Onwenu also has played well at right tackle in the past, so he would be another option there.

New England also still was without starting center David Andrews, who missed last week’s win over the New York Jets with a concussion. He has yet to practice since suffering that injury in Week 7, with veteran James Ferentz starting in his place against New York.

The Colts have fielded one of the NFL’s worst offenses this season, but their defense is formidable, and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner is one of the NFL’s best at his position. They’ll test a Patriots O-line that struggled against the Jets’ talented defensive front last Sunday.

Wide receiver DeVante Parker (knee) and running back Damien Harris (illness) also remained out of practice for the second consecutive day. The only other new absence Thursday was wideout Lil’Jordan Humphrey, who is on the practice squad.

The Patriots will practice again Friday afternoon before welcoming the Colts to Gillette Stadium this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.