Patriots Practice Report: Attendance Details For Final Pre-Colts Session

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots on Friday held their final practice ahead of Sunday afternoon’s home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Five offensive players were absent, including three — center David Andrews (concussion), receiver DeVante Parker (knee), running back Damien Harris (illness) — who haven’t practiced all week. Right tackle Marcus Cannon and receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey also were absent for the second straight practice.

Cannon showed up on Thursday’s injury report due to a concussion.

While Harris seemingly could play Sunday if he recovers from his illness, it appears unlikely that Cannon, Andrews or Parker will be able to suit up. If Cannon is inactive, embattled offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn likely will get the start at right tackle.

Veteran James Ferentz is in line to get his second straight start at center.

The Patriots and Colts will kick off from Gillette Stadium at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.