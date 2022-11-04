Patriots Practice Report: Attendance Details For Final Pre-Colts Session

Five players weren't on the field

by

1 hours ago

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots on Friday held their final practice ahead of Sunday afternoon’s home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Five offensive players were absent, including three — center David Andrews (concussion), receiver DeVante Parker (knee), running back Damien Harris (illness) — who haven’t practiced all week. Right tackle Marcus Cannon and receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey also were absent for the second straight practice.

Cannon showed up on Thursday’s injury report due to a concussion.

While Harris seemingly could play Sunday if he recovers from his illness, it appears unlikely that Cannon, Andrews or Parker will be able to suit up. If Cannon is inactive, embattled offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn likely will get the start at right tackle.

Veteran James Ferentz is in line to get his second straight start at center.

The Patriots and Colts will kick off from Gillette Stadium at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

More Football:

Patriots Won’t Have To Worry About Jonathan Taylor Vs. Colts
NESN 360 in-article asset
Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft
Previous Article

Drake Name-Drops Robert Kraft In New Song With 21 Savage
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor
Next Article

Patriots Won’t Have To Worry About Jonathan Taylor Vs. Colts

Picked For You

Related