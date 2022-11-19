Patriots Promote Practice Squad Punter, Place Jake Bailey On IR

For the first time in three years, the Patriots will trot out a new punter Sunday when they host the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium.

New England on Saturday placed struggling punter Jake Bailey on injured reserve and promoted replacement Michael Palardy from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

Bailey, who had been listed as questionable with a back injury, is in the midst of the worst season of his NFL career, ranking last in the NFL in both yards per punt (42.1) and net punting average (35.3) after signing a hefty four-year, $13.5 million contract extension in August. The 2020 All-Pro now must sit out at least the Patriots’ next four games.

“Yeah, I mean, it’s been good, and then it hasn’t been consistent,” said head coach Bill Belichick on Friday of Bailey’s performance. “It’s not like it’s all bad; it’s not like it’s all good. It’s just inconsistent.”

This move snaps a streak of 58 consecutive games played for Bailey, who had handled every punt for New England since it drafted him in the fifth round in 2019.

The Patriots have an experienced No. 2 in Palardy, who signed to the practice squad on Nov. 1. The left-footed 30-year-old has appeared in 72 career games, including all 17 for the Miami Dolphins last season, averaging 44.7 yards per punt in 2021. Palardy spent the previous five seasons with the Carolina Panthers after logging brief stints with eight different franchises — including the CFL’s Toronto Argonauts — over his first two years as a pro.

It’s unclear whether Palardy also will take on Bailey’s kickoff duties. He has kicked off just seven times in his NFL career but did so in college at Tennessee and at St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) High School, where he was a classmate of ex-Patriots James White and Phillip Dorsett. If not, those would revert to veteran kicker Nick Folk, who has mostly focused on field goals and extra points since joining the Patriots in 2019.