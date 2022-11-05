Patriots Put Offensive Lineman On IR, Make Several Other Roster Moves

The New England Patriots are becoming extremely thin on the offensive line.

The Patriots depth in that area took another hit Saturday when the team placed veteran offensive tackle Marcus Cannon on injured reserve. Cannon, who New England signed to the practice squad just prior to the start of the season, had started the last four games with right tackle Isaiah Wynn going through struggles and dealing with an injury. The 34-year-old even played 100% of the offensive snaps in the loss to the Chicago Bears.

Cannon popped up on Thursday’s injury report with a concussion and now will miss at least the next four games. The Patriots had already ruled out David Andrews for their Week 9 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, and with Cannon sidelined as well, it creates quite the hole along the offensive line.

With Cannon going on IR, the Patriots are signing J.J. Taylor to the active roster. The move will give New England five rostered running backs, but the status of Damien Harris (illness) and Pierre Strong (hamstring) is in doubt for Sunday’s game with both listed as questionable. Taylor has played in 11 games over the last two seasons and recorded two rushing touchdowns last year.

With the Patriots banged up on the offensive line, they are elevating center Kody Russey from the practice squad to the active roster for the contest against the Colts. This is the second straight game Russey has been called up for as the undrafted center backed up James Ferentz last week with Andrews out.

New England also elevated wide receiver/running back Lynn Bowden, Jr. He last played in an NFL game in 2020 for the Miami Dolphins.