Patriots Report Card: Grading Every Position After Win Over Jets

The New England Patriots dispatched the New York Jets 22-17 on Sunday. Here’s a closer look at how each position group fared in that Week 8 matchup:

QUARTERBACK: C+

The Patriots’ offensive line issues (more on those below) made it difficult to properly evaluate Jones’ performance in his first full game in over a month. He was sacked six times Sunday, and five resulted in stalled drives, with the Patriots punting or kicking a field goal shortly thereafter. Jones accepted partial blame for these sacks — he should have gotten the ball out earlier on at least two — but he was not helped by his blockers in this game.

Overall, it was a step forward for the second-year QB after he sat out three games and most of another with a high ankle sprain, but he has yet to eliminate the ball security issues that have plagued him throughout the season. His lone interception was not his fault, but had a pick-six wiped out by a roughing the passer penalty and had another would-be INT bounce off linebacker C.J. Mosley’s chest (after pinging off an O-lineman’s helmet).

Head coach Bill Belichick complimented Jones for his play under pressure and said he played “great,” seemingly sparing us all from another week of quarterback questions. But the Patriots still need cleaner, more responsible play from Jones, whose 5.8% interception rate this season ranks last among qualified passers.

RUNNING BACK: A

What a game this was for Rhamondre Stevenson, who’s beginning to look like one of the NFL’s best all-around backs. He averaged 4.4 yards per carry despite suspect run blocking in front of him, igniting the Patriots’ lone touchdown drive with a 35-yard rumble on the opening play of the second half. Remarkably, he finished with more rushing yards after contact (83) than actual rushing yards (71), according to Pro Football Focus, a testament to his rare elusiveness and tackle-breaking ability.

Stevenson also continued to impress as a pass-catcher, finishing with seven receptions on eight targets for a team-high 72 yards. Twenty-two of those came on a well-executed angle route that moved the chains on third-and-8. Kendrick Bourne compared Stevenson to James White after the game, and recently, he’s been putting up White-esque numbers: 15 catches on 16 targets for 131 yards over the last two games.

He even chipped in as a blocker, taking out two Jets defenders on a Jakobi Meyers third-down conversion.