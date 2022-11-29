Patriots, Jahlani Tavai Reportedly Agree To Two-Year Contract Extension

The Patriots on Tuesday locked up an emerging defensive contributor for the next two seasons.

Ahead of their Thursday night matchup with the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium, New England agreed to terms with linebacker Jahlani Tavai to a two-year, $4.4 million contract extension, ESPN’s Field Yates reported.

A special teamer in his first season with the Patriots, Tavai has developed into a key cog in New England’s defense, starting each of the last seven games and playing 52% of defensive snaps through the first 12 weeks. The 26-year-old plays both inside and outside linebacker and continues to have a large role in the kicking game, trailing only Matthew Slater and Brenden Schooler in special teams snaps played this season.

Head coach Bill Belichick has raved about Tavai on multiple occasions.

“Jahlani’s one of our most versatile players,” Belichick said in October. “Plays in all phases of the kicking game and then plays, as you know and have seen, on the ball and off the ball. Also has played in a lot of the third down passing situation groups, as you saw in preseason, less during the regular season. But certainly, he’s capable of that.

“So he’s a player that’s really played well in all those roles. But he has a multitude of things we have asked him to do defensively. It’s given our defense some flexibility and versatility and that’s valuable for the different offenses you have to match up against. … He’s been great.”